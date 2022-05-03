Northern Trust Corp Lowers Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,616 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $66,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of THG. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 16.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,111,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,106,000 after purchasing an additional 160,807 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 997,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,263,000 after purchasing an additional 23,795 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 853,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,689,000 after purchasing an additional 39,561 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $103,194,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 16.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 731,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,841,000 after acquiring an additional 104,453 shares during the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO John C. Roche sold 922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.24, for a total value of $143,131.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,843 shares in the company, valued at $11,618,627.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 9,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $1,305,320.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,221 shares of company stock worth $5,011,454. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of THG opened at $146.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.37. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.69 and a 1 year high of $155.55.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on THG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.33.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

