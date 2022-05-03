DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $15,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 44,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 611,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 5.9% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 767,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,968,000 after buying an additional 46,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 18,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $65.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.35 and a 52-week high of $86.28.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.59.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile (Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.