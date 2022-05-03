Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Shaftesbury (LON:SHB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 560 ($7.00) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.06) price target on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 635 ($7.93).

Shares of LON:SHB opened at GBX 590.50 ($7.38) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 593.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 609.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.14, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 7.30. Shaftesbury has a fifty-two week low of GBX 528 ($6.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 668.50 ($8.35).

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

