Green Dot (GDOT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Green Dot has set its FY 2022 guidance at $2.220-$2.350 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $2.22-$2.35 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $330.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.35 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect Green Dot to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Green Dot stock opened at $27.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.50. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 0.91. Green Dot has a fifty-two week low of $23.09 and a fifty-two week high of $54.90.

In other news, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $106,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,410 shares of company stock valued at $149,223. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 14,399 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Green Dot from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Dot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.22.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services segments. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards, network-branded gift cards, and secured credit cards.

