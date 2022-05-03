Raymond James & Associates Acquires 38,751 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 840,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,751 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $18,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 866,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,833,000 after buying an additional 51,959 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 411,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,937,000 after buying an additional 14,968 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,891,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,561,000 after buying an additional 228,906 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 713,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,458,000 after buying an additional 210,158 shares in the last quarter.

BSCN opened at $20.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.10 and its 200-day moving average is $21.34. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.96 and a 1-year high of $21.79.

