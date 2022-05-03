Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $17,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 168.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 657.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1,693.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VAW opened at $185.62 on Tuesday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a one year low of $171.56 and a one year high of $201.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.22.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

