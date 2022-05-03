Raymond James & Associates Lowers Holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,641 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $17,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FMX. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. 51.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

NYSE FMX opened at $73.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.04. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $69.53 and a 52 week high of $89.59.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.8483 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.50%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

