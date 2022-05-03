Raymond James & Associates Has $17.21 Million Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,789 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.09% of Burlington Stores worth $17,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,452 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth $4,821,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 227,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,381,000 after purchasing an additional 96,675 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,283,000.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BURL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $237.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $303.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $292.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.60.

NYSE:BURL opened at $211.68 on Tuesday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.15 and a 12 month high of $357.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.82. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 85.14% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Profile (Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.