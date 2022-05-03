Raymond James & Associates Raises Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,081 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in NVR were worth $18,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 64 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its stake in NVR by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in NVR by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in NVR by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in NVR by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 47 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

Shares of NVR opened at $4,432.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4,620.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5,096.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.59. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4,224.65 and a 1 year high of $5,982.44.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $116.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $96.94 by $19.62. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $63.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 539.63 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NVR from $5,300.00 to $4,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5,167.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,134.25.

NVR Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.