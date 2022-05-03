Raymond James & Associates Raises Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Entegris were worth $17,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

ENTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho raised Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Entegris from $183.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.00.

ENTG stock opened at $115.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.13. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.16 and a 1 year high of $158.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $649.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

In related news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total transaction of $1,616,100.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $298,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,257 shares of company stock worth $6,606,256. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

