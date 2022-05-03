Raymond James & Associates Acquires 32,421 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,421 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $17,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDL. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 108,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 27,227 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter worth $1,052,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 290,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 199,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $36.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.27 and its 200 day moving average is $35.84. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a fifty-two week low of $32.31 and a fifty-two week high of $39.24.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

