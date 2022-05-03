Bank of America Corp DE Has $168.53 Million Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,818,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441,029 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 4.12% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $168,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $975,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,973,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $864,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,709,000. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 29,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 13,954 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTSM opened at $59.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.55. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.45 and a one year high of $60.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%.

