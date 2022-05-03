Raymond James & Associates Purchases 19,737 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 822,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,737 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.75% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $17,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $207,000.

NYSEARCA BSCM opened at $21.21 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $21.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.26.

