Raymond James & Associates Trims Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $17,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,004,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,761,435,000 after purchasing an additional 63,084 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter worth $51,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1,573.1% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,881,000 after purchasing an additional 31,320 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 824.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,040,000 after purchasing an additional 25,927 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 67.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $87,046,000 after purchasing an additional 25,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,293.02 on Tuesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,225.56 and a 1-year high of $1,714.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,353.81 and its 200 day moving average is $1,461.87. The company has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 438.50% and a net margin of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 EPS for the current year.

MTD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,449.25.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total value of $988,457.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,421.12, for a total value of $2,131,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,540 shares of company stock worth $24,552,512. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

