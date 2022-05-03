CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 763,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 229,801 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $17,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 2.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 3.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CTRE shares. Barclays downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock opened at $16.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.02. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.20. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 37.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 148.65%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

