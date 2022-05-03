Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.14% of Packaging Co. of America worth $18,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,197,561.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,348. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $517,276.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $160.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.83. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $124.78 and a 12-month high of $168.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.86.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

