Raymond James & Associates Has $18.10 Million Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 24,835 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.13% of FMC worth $18,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FMC. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in FMC by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,130,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $836,012,000 after buying an additional 1,964,364 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at $134,358,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in FMC by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,890,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,638,000 after buying an additional 781,663 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at $67,306,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FMC by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,266,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $940,046,000 after buying an additional 389,616 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FMC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on FMC from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FMC from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.73.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $131.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $87.27 and a twelve month high of $140.99. The company has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.65.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. FMC had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 37.19%.

FMC announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total value of $269,680.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total value of $567,240.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,961. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

