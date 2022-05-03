Raymond James & Associates Has $17.86 Million Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,551 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,327 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.50% of Comfort Systems USA worth $17,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 200.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Shares of FIX opened at $84.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.33. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.91 and a 52 week high of $103.74.

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $856.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 9.27%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Profile (Get Rating)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.