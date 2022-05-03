Raymond James & Associates Grows Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 378,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,787 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.11% of Ally Financial worth $18,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 4.5% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 10,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 3.8% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 4.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $123,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALLY opened at $40.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.32. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.62 and a 12-month high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 34.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.92.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

