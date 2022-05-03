Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,975 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Roblox were worth $18,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Roblox by 134.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 11,242 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Roblox by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 209,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,596,000 after buying an additional 49,411 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Roblox by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,611,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,259,000 after purchasing an additional 575,746 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 66.1% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,197,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,451,000 after purchasing an additional 476,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Roblox by 225.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 42,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $140,516.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $137,422.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,930 shares of company stock worth $797,939 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBLX opened at $32.68 on Tuesday. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $29.52 and a twelve month high of $141.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion and a PE ratio of -29.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $770.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.11 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 84.32% and a negative net margin of 25.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RBLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Roblox from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Roblox from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.53.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

