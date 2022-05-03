Raymond James & Associates Has $18.21 Million Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,081 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in NVR were worth $18,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd grew its position in NVR by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 53,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $255,227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its holdings in NVR by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 42,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,359,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in NVR by 39,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 39,900 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NVR by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,677,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in NVR by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,226,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,300.00 to $4,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5,167.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5,134.25.

Shares of NVR opened at $4,432.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4,620.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $5,096.58. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4,224.65 and a twelve month high of $5,982.44. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $116.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $96.94 by $19.62. NVR had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $63.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 539.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

