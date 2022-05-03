Raymond James & Associates Has $17.40 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,735 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $17,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 165.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $62.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.57. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12-month low of $60.25 and a 12-month high of $86.61.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

