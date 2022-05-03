Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 381,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,598 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in MP Materials were worth $17,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MP. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MP Materials alerts:

In other news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 3,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $163,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,152,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,935,876 shares of company stock worth $216,329,320. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MP Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

NYSE:MP opened at $38.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 3.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.39. MP Materials Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.18 and a twelve month high of $60.19. The company has a quick ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 21.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.47 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MP Materials (Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.