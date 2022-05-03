First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,075 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 1.40% of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF worth $17,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the third quarter worth $208,000. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTXR opened at $28.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.65. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 52 week low of $28.31 and a 52 week high of $36.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.196 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

