Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 176,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,975 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Roblox were worth $18,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 106.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,590,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,509,000 after purchasing an additional 19,852,955 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roblox by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,315,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,689,000 after buying an additional 860,715 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Roblox by 3.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,519,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,538,000 after purchasing an additional 212,158 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Roblox in the third quarter valued at about $226,273,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Roblox by 0.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,522,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,539,000 after purchasing an additional 11,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RBLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Roblox in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Benchmark cut their price target on Roblox from $70.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Roblox from $65.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Roblox from $99.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.53.

NYSE RBLX opened at $32.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.42. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $29.52 and a 12-month high of $141.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.98.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 84.32% and a negative net margin of 25.62%. The company had revenue of $770.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.11 million. Equities analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $140,516.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,930 shares of company stock valued at $797,939. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

