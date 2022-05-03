Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 246.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 613,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436,533 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $18,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 13,031.3% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period.

Shares of FALN stock opened at $26.18 on Tuesday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.07 and a twelve month high of $30.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.73.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st.

