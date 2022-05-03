Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.14% of Packaging Co. of America worth $18,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 11.4% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.86.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $160.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.83. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $124.78 and a 12-month high of $168.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.90%.

In other news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,197,561.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,348. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $517,276.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.