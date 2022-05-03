Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,155 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $15,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of SEA by 78.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,195,619 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,612,147,000 after buying an additional 3,609,897 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 64.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,030,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,240,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,732 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SEA by 65.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,526,238 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,761,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,655 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in SEA by 487.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 906,506 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $288,931,000 after purchasing an additional 752,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 4,568.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 522,339 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $166,485,000 after purchasing an additional 511,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $250.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $385.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on SEA from $241.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on SEA from $370.00 to $295.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on SEA from $218.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.33.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $88.69 on Tuesday. Sea Limited has a one year low of $79.67 and a one year high of $372.70. The company has a market cap of $47.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.35.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

