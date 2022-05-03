Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $16.12 Million Stock Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 291,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,866 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $16,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TNL. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 140.5% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 2,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $128,056.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James J. Savina sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $314,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,659 shares in the company, valued at $781,158.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,689 shares of company stock worth $1,228,712. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TNL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of TNL opened at $55.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.75. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $66.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.65.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.11 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 9.98%. Travel + Leisure’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is 42.33%.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

