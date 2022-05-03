State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 173,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 80,847 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $16,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in State Street by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,689,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,152,000 after acquiring an additional 47,163 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Argus upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.29.

Shares of STT opened at $68.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.23. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $104.87.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.89%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

