South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Stake Lifted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 621,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,434 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $16,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,574,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,135,000 after acquiring an additional 211,127 shares in the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 6,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

SJI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on South Jersey Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Maxim Group downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, South Jersey Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:SJI opened at $34.16 on Tuesday. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $35.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.88%.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

