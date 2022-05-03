Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,352,718 Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,352,718 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $16,323,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Westwood Global Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 6.1% during the third quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 48,774,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,559 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 2.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,813,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,929,000 after purchasing an additional 731,047 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 2.4% during the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 21,299,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,248,000 after purchasing an additional 495,736 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 31.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,373,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 168.5% in the third quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 9,045,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,670,000 after buying an additional 5,676,634 shares in the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Itaú Unibanco in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th.

ITUB stock opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.57. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $6.76. The company has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 7.84%.

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

