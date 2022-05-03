Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 77.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 306,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,088 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $16,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WTRG. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,531,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,223 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,608,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,295,000 after buying an additional 342,951 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,807,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,157,000 after buying an additional 19,705 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,345,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,066,000 after buying an additional 247,490 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,621,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,049,000 after acquiring an additional 371,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. HSBC lowered Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

WTRG stock opened at $44.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.64. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $535.69 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.07%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

