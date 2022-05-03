Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 190,421 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,421 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $16,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $84.05 on Tuesday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $81.56 and a 1 year high of $179.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.90 and its 200 day moving average is $121.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.21.

IAC/InterActiveCorp ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.37). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.76 million. Research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $170.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $173.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $218.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.46.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.