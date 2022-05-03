Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 21,503 Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,298,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,503 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $17,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 6,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

In other news, CEO Lucinda M. Baier sold 73,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $500,179.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BKD opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $8.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.93 and its 200-day moving average is $6.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 46.65% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $643.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

