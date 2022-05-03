Glencore (LON:GLEN) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 730 ($9.12) target price on the natural resources company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.31) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 623 ($7.78) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.37) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 580 ($7.25) to GBX 590 ($7.37) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glencore currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 558.29 ($6.97).

LON GLEN opened at GBX 484.40 ($6.05) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 489.55 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 419.38. Glencore has a 12-month low of GBX 289.65 ($3.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 540.20 ($6.75). The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11. The firm has a market cap of £63.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.60.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.41%.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

