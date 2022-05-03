Assura (LON:AGR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Assura (LON:AGR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 80 ($1.00) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.00) price objective on shares of Assura in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Assura in a report on Friday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 81 ($1.01).

LON:AGR opened at GBX 65.55 ($0.82) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 66.25 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 67.68. Assura has a 52-week low of GBX 59.28 ($0.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 80.60 ($1.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.83, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. The company has a market cap of £1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of GBX 0.74 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. Assura’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.58%.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

