Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT)

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Johnson Matthey (LON:JMATGet Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,110 ($26.36) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,400 ($29.98) to GBX 2,250 ($28.11) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.98) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($34.98) to GBX 2,600 ($32.48) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($34.98) to GBX 2,550 ($31.86) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,300 ($28.73).

Johnson Matthey stock opened at GBX 2,208 ($27.58) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.11. Johnson Matthey has a 1 year low of GBX 1,650 ($20.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,311.76 ($41.37). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,881.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,058.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77.

In other news, insider Robert MacLeod bought 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,824 ($22.79) per share, for a total transaction of £328.32 ($410.14).

About Johnson Matthey (Get Rating)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

