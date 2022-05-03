Derwent London’s (DLN) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Derwent London (LON:DLN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,800 ($34.98) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DLN has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 2,667 ($33.32) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($35.60) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Derwent London from GBX 3,700 ($46.22) to GBX 3,500 ($43.72) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($46.22) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Derwent London currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,513.89 ($43.90).

DLN stock opened at GBX 3,018 ($37.70) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,123.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,285.76. Derwent London has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,797 ($34.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,850 ($48.09). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.39 billion and a PE ratio of 13.42.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a GBX 53.50 ($0.67) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Derwent London’s previous dividend of $23.00. Derwent London’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

In related news, insider Emily Prideaux sold 676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,090 ($38.60), for a total value of £20,888.40 ($26,094.19).

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

