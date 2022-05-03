Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Price Target Raised to GBX 800

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 620 ($7.75) to GBX 800 ($9.99) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

STAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 660 ($8.24) to GBX 610 ($7.62) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.74) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 640 ($8.00) to GBX 750 ($9.37) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 658.33 ($8.22).

LON STAN opened at GBX 561.60 ($7.02) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 506.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 490.26. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of GBX 406.20 ($5.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 590 ($7.37).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.25%.

In related news, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 9,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 509 ($6.36), for a total transaction of £46,914.53 ($58,606.53). Also, insider Bill Winters sold 13,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.03), for a total value of £64,098.93 ($80,073.62). Insiders have sold a total of 36,608 shares of company stock worth $18,048,386 in the last three months.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

