Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX)

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.25) target price on the stock.

BBOX has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.44) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.44) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 255.29 ($3.19).

BBOX stock opened at GBX 230.60 ($2.88) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 239.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 235.80. The company has a market capitalization of £4.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.24. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 188.50 ($2.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 288 ($3.60).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from Tritax Big Box REIT’s previous dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. Tritax Big Box REIT’s payout ratio is presently 0.12%.

About Tritax Big Box REIT

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

