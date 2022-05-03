AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a £120 ($149.91) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AZN. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a £115 ($143.66) price target on AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a £115 ($143.66) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group set a £105 ($131.17) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($124.92) to £120 ($149.91) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($137.41) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of £104.75 ($130.85).

Shares of AZN opened at £104.94 ($131.09) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 9,866.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 9,075.91. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 7,556 ($94.39) and a twelve month high of £110 ($137.41). The stock has a market cap of £162.60 billion and a PE ratio of 1,675.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.58.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a dividend of GBX 145.30 ($1.82) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $64.80. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 44.51%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

