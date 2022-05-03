Oppenheimer Weighs in on A. O. Smith Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for A. O. Smith in a research report issued on Sunday, May 1st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.86.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair lowered A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on A. O. Smith from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $59.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. A. O. Smith has a twelve month low of $58.20 and a twelve month high of $86.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.70 and its 200-day moving average is $73.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.16.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.22%.

In other news, Director Michael M. Larsen purchased 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,239.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AOS. State Street Corp boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,910,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $764,929,000 after purchasing an additional 754,557 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,944,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,783,000 after purchasing an additional 177,678 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,918,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,989,000 after purchasing an additional 220,019 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,823,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,426,000 after purchasing an additional 43,806 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,332,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,048,000 after purchasing an additional 330,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

