Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Holdings Reduced by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 610,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 77,695 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.63% of Trinity Industries worth $18,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Trinity Industries by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 659,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,918,000 after purchasing an additional 86,780 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 386,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,667,000 after acquiring an additional 45,173 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 291,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,804,000 after acquiring an additional 106,593 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 282,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after acquiring an additional 34,734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TRN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.32.

In other Trinity Industries news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 3,780,000 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $107,541,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 6,000 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $205,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

TRN stock opened at $27.25 on Tuesday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.70 and a 12 month high of $35.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.13). Trinity Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $472.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 50.83%.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

