Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stock Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 680,686 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,319 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $18,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 12,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,096,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 612,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,747,000 after purchasing an additional 20,039 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,223,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,752,000 after purchasing an additional 479,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FHB opened at $23.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.07. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $31.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.13.

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 36.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered First Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Compass Point lowered First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

