Raymond James & Associates Lowers Stock Holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 680,686 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,319 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.53% of First Hawaiian worth $18,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FHB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 14.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,092,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,162,000 after acquiring an additional 876,707 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,223,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,752,000 after acquiring an additional 479,395 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 151.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,323,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,561 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 2,616,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,500,000 after acquiring an additional 18,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,310,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,825,000 after acquiring an additional 27,996 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Compass Point downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

FHB opened at $23.91 on Tuesday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.51 and a fifty-two week high of $31.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.62 and its 200 day moving average is $28.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.13.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

First Hawaiian Profile (Get Rating)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.