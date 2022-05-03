Raymond James & Associates Buys 149,871 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 794,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,871 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $18,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DISCA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 127.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 35.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA opened at $24.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $42.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.97.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:DISCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DISCA shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.79.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

