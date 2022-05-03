Raymond James & Associates Increases Stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 1.15% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $18,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 94.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XSD opened at $178.52 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.81. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $157.26 and a 12 month high of $250.82.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

