Raymond James & Associates Sells 61,932 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 399,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,932 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.21% of Tempur Sealy International worth $18,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 2.8% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 3.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 53,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

TPX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $28.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.82. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 185.07% and a net margin of 12.19%. Tempur Sealy International’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.78%.

About Tempur Sealy International (Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.