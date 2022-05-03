Raymond James & Associates Acquires 6,399 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 318,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $18,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF alerts:

PTNQ opened at $52.18 on Tuesday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.83.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.